Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $264.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $208.51 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

