Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,788 ($75.62) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,754.07 ($62.11).

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 89 ($1.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,659 ($60.87). The stock had a trading volume of 102,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,901. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 2,950 ($38.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,791.42. The stock has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.92.

In other Wizz Air news, insider William Franke sold 5,905,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £307,080,228 ($401,202,283.77).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

