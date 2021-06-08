WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of WNS worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

