Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Raised to GBX 980

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 915 ($11.95) to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 915 ($11.95) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 830 ($10.84).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 912 ($11.92). The stock had a trading volume of 161,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,279. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 472.40 ($6.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 925.50 ($12.09). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 848.45.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.