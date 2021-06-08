Wownero Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $17.37 million and $68,959.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002616 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00065816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00267999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

