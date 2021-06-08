WOWswap Price Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. WOWswap has a market cap of $2.36 million and $99,351.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $7.56 or 0.00022834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.70 or 0.00243800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00220031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.23 or 0.01254464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,068.72 or 0.99904792 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

