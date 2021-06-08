Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $242.00

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $284,983.37 and $242.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00013189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00063816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.42 or 0.00244172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00221007 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.28 or 0.01245757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,033.50 or 1.00300963 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

