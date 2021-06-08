Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $544.00 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $342.47 or 0.01040234 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.28 billion and $544.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00063702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00240774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00219468 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.01239375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,811.80 or 0.99663720 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,660,959 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

