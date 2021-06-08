Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $249.37 or 0.00755579 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $479,030.41 and approximately $2,106.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.73 or 0.00241591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00220332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.38 or 0.01243451 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.01 or 0.99938805 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

