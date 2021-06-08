WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of WW International worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,608,095.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $349,724.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,224 shares of company stock worth $5,317,820 in the last ninety days. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

