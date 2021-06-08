Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.10

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $77.22, with a volume of 19696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

