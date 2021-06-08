Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XHR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:XHR opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

