Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,601 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $414,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,204.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $1,379,205 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XHR opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

