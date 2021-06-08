Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Xilinx makes up 3.8% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 585,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.39. 10,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,575. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.08 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

