XinFin Network (XDC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. XinFin Network has a market cap of $597.21 million and $3.72 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0487 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.00971910 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XinFin Network Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,671,757,188 coins and its circulating supply is 12,271,757,188 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.