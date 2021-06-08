XMON Reaches Market Capitalization of $931,014.60 (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. XMON has a total market capitalization of $931,014.60 and approximately $68,006.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for $622.79 or 0.01877945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XMON has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00064129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.64 or 0.00238207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00221069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.01200932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,076.59 or 1.00187633 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

