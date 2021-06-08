Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.73. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 136,874 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $141.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,080,000 after purchasing an additional 63,554,394 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

