Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-58 million.

Shares of XNET stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 362,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,860. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $334.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

