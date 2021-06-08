Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.04

Shares of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.04 and last traded at $30.72, with a volume of 1414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52.

About Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

