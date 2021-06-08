Ycg LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $231.00 target price (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

NYSE RACE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.09. 4,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.49. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

