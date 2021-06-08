Ycg LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,796 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.02. 73,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $497.93. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.84 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

