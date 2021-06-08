Ycg LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up about 2.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $25,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.31.

The Progressive stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,172. The company has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.