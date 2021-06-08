Ycg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ycg LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 6.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.10% of Moody’s worth $57,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Moody’s by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $337.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,711. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

