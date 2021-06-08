Ycg LLC Buys 764 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ycg LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $30,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 36,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,974. The company has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.99. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.42%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

