Ycg LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. AON makes up about 4.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ycg LLC owned 0.08% of AON worth $39,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 72,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.74. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $177.21 and a 12-month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

