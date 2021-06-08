Ycg LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 4.9% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $44,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 48.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 90,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 24.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% in the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.11. 184,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.