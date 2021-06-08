Ycg LLC Grows Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 3.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ycg LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after buying an additional 2,152,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,450,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 429,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,881,000 after buying an additional 390,745 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.45. The company had a trading volume of 9,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,552. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

