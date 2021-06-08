Ycg LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 1.5% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 140.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after buying an additional 669,740 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,286,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.83.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $9.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $837.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $860.35. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 142.58, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $646.46 and a 1-year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

