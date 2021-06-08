Ycg LLC Has $57.02 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ycg LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,471 shares during the quarter. CBRE Group accounts for about 6.4% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ycg LLC owned 0.21% of CBRE Group worth $57,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,076. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

