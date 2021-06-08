Ycg LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 4.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $38,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,966,053 shares of company stock valued at $604,219,246 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $334.31. 536,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $337.69. The stock has a market cap of $947.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

