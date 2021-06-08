Ycg LLC Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ycg LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 0.6% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.56. 21,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,727. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.52. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

