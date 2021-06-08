Ycg LLC Sells 68,192 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ycg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,014,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

