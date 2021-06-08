YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.280-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

YETI traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $93.66. 1,816,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,087. YETI has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

