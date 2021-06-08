Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.14. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 58,415 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on YTEN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 69.20% and a negative net margin of 1,123.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTEN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 144,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yield10 Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

