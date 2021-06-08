YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.72. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 2,508,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. Analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

