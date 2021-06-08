Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.10. 28,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,694. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 158.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 648,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,132,000 after purchasing an additional 607,373 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

