Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.34.

YUMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after buying an additional 264,559 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $270,868,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40. Yum China has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

