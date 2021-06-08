Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $1,722,742.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,724,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,474 shares of company stock worth $11,432,177. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 440,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,910. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

