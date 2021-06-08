Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.31. Calix posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 39.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.