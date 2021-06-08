Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post sales of $116.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.30 million and the lowest is $114.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CVBF stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,016,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 257,224 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 27.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.5% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

