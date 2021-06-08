Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will report $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. ExlService posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXLS. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ExlService has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $104.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.58. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

