Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.01 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report $275.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $297.00 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $202.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of PGTI opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

