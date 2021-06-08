Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Textron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after acquiring an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Textron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Textron by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after acquiring an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. Textron has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

