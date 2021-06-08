Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to Post $1.43 EPS

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.48. The Timken posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.52, for a total transaction of $3,322,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,040,629.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 86,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TKR traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,405. The Timken has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.