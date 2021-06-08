Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Trimble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

