Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.27. Truist Financial reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,060,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,697. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72. Truist Financial has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

