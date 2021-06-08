Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report sales of $269.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $271.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Voya Financial.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Truist lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,039,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 428.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 245,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voya Financial (VOYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.