Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to report $1.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.14 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

