Zacks: Analysts Expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.60). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 457.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASMB. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,255. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 734.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 274,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 241,576 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 50.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 33.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

