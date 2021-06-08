Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Million

Brokerages predict that AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) will post sales of $18.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.12 million. AutoWeb posted sales of $17.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full-year sales of $74.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.86 million to $74.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $83.60 million, with estimates ranging from $81.37 million to $85.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoWeb.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.61 million.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. AutoWeb has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 107.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

